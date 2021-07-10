WhatsApp ready option to send images and videos in high quality

The messaging app WhatsApp works currently in a new role with which will allow your users can send images and videos with higher quality than the current one.

So has discovered the specialized portal WABetaInfo, which has noticed the function in the latest WhatsApp betas for Android mobiles (2.21.14.6 and 2.21.14.16), although at the moment this novelty is under development.

Until now, images and videos sent via WhatsApp are automatically compressed, so certain content may lose quality compared to the original file, but this way the delivery is faster.

With the new function, as has displayed WABetaInfo, users will be able to choose between three different options in the storage and data settings, regarding the quality of the videos and photos shared in chats.

The first is the automatic one, the one recommended by the application, while the second allows to send content with ‘the best quality’ and the last one activate the ‘data saving’.

The application explains in the function itself under development that when choosing the best quality, “photos (or videos, if applicable) are heavier and may take longer to send.”

