The most popular application in the world allows you to be in contact with all your acquaintances, however there are some rules that must be followed to make video calls, we will tell you what they are about.

SET Puebla News

Before the coronavirus pandemic we are all taking the necessary measures to avoid contagion, which implies that most of us are at home and We contact our loved ones through social networks, This has popularized the use of Whatsapp video calls reason why the company to put some restictions.

The app ofWhatsApp has set out to make access to video calls easier due to the demand that they have from their users, so now you will be able to do them only by weighing a button. Remember that this application is not the only one to make video calls but it is the most popular.

Whatsapp has more than 1.5 billion monthly active users worldwide, who have this application installed on their phone. What is easy to handle especially for older people, is a quick and handy solution to keep the contact with loved ones.

What’s new in Whastapp is that it allows you to make voice calls or video calls from group chats, with the restriction that there are a maximum of four members, you just have to press the respective button at the top of the group chatl and talk to your contacts.

When you want to make a video call to more than four people, you must do it manually, first call one of your contacts and add one by one to the other participants, but if there are less than four, this new Whatsapp option It will be much help.

Source: Soycarmin.com

ARP