If you find it difficult to respond to all WhatsApp messages due to lack of time or you want to be more organized in the messages you send to your clients or friends, programming your cell phone to automatically answer messages is a solution.

With this you can reply with a predefined message to your contacts who send you messages to request information on a specific topic, and to get you out of trouble in case you are busy and can not respond immediately.

Autoresponder for Wa.

As such, this function does not exist in the messaging application, however there are third-party applications that have developed it and will allow you to turn your WhatsApp into a programmed platform.

For this you will need the application called Autoresponder for Wa, which is available for Android users in the PlayStore.

What this application does is detect the functions that you receive and process and send the response message through the notification. With this, the application will have access to your notifications.

In its free version, this application allows you to program a message for all your contacts in case they send you a message. And it will allow you to add simple automatic responses for specific messages as for all messages.

In other words, you must predefine a message, for example: “Hello, at this moment I am not available, however we have the following offers for you ….”

To add a reply to all messages you must select “all” and in the “reply message” box, type the text you want to be sent every time someone sends you a message.

With this you will have your automatic response ready on WhatsApp so that anyone who sends you a message receives your company information or personal message.

If you do not want to download any external application and the use you want to give automatic messages, your best option is WhatsApp Bussines, which allows you to program messages to your clients as well as your business profile.