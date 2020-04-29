WhatsApp continues with a deployment of functions that make it an increasingly competitive tool with the rest of the available services. After introducing this week the support for group video calls of up to 8 people to compete with the renewed Zoom or the reborn Houseparty, it seems that the next big feature will be multi-device support.

At least this is indicated by the specialized media in this WABetaInfo messaging service, where they usually collect WhatsApp updates in their different versions. It would be in its distribution of versions in development through the Google Play Beta program – currently complete for WhatsApp – where references to the possibility of having WhatsApp on more than one device simultaneously.

It is not that this Multi Device is already available, but that it is in an incipient phase of development and references to this function are being included in previous versions so that they are compatible with this feature.

Multi-device on WhatsApp, with independent and synchronized sessions: getting closer

This is not the first time that this possibility has been discussed, since at the beginning of the month a text string with the message “Use WhatsApp on other devices” was already indicated and it may even end up on the iPad.

In a new image, a message is now displayed that would directly invite login from a new device, a feature for years on hold and that finally would be being implemented by WhatsApp.

WABetaInfo

It is not yet entirely clear whether this log would be completely independent of the primary device, although it appears that during this log period a copy of the chats present on the main device could be made. This is why WhatsApp warns that “without Wi-Fi, access can be slow, and can use a large amount of data from your rate.”

According to WABetaInfo, this It would not mean that, as until now, this main device must be kept active.. Instead, all the actions and messages would be synchronized between the devices with the session activated.

Until now, it had been thought that the WhatsApp peer-to-peer encryption It was the one that kept this feature out of circulation, since the encryption keys of the messages are found on the device itself, and not on the servers, as Telegram does.

It remains to be specified, therefore, what happens to the encryption of messages – the platform has stated on several occasions that it will remain unchanged – when this feature is finally deployed. And there are tensions between the initiative to place ads on WhatsApp – which is ongoing – and the need for Facebook to link the information it has about its users, from its main platform, with the messaging service, to show them relevant advertising and more profitable.

