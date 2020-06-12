The last WhatsApp change was the incorporation of QR codes to add contacts, but many other changes are on the way, finally adding improvements to some of the aspects that can be improved in the well-known messaging application. According to WaBetaInfo we have details of many of the WhatsApp changes that are underway.

The list of changes is extensive, although unfortunately at the moment we cannot test any even in beta versions. They range from the possibility of search for chats by date even better chat management, the ability to keep highlighted messages when deleting a chat or advances in multi-device support.

Search by date

The first of these changes, sighted by WaBetaInfo in the iOS version of WhatsApp, will improve searches within chats, adding an icon to make searches on a specific date. The appearance and functionality may change from here until the option is finally available to end users, but at the moment its operation is based on tapping on a new calendar icon that appears when doing a search in a chat.

Chat management improvements

Also in the WhatsApp version for iOS, WaBetaInfo has found changes to reach the well-known messaging application in the section Storage usage. Here there will be two changes coming soon: a filter to find files that are large or have been forwarded, and a selector to sort the results.

The new selector will allow you to easily find large files that you have sent or received on WhatsApp and that are taking up valuable storage space on your mobile, as well as forwarded files that you may want to delete for cleaning. On the other hand, some sections will have a selector to filter the results showing the oldest, the most recent or the heaviest first.

Keep Featured Messages

Facebook seems to have planned a package of improvements in WhatsApp chat management, and is that another change that is to come will allow you keep featured messages of a chat before deleting it.

This function, as WaBetaInfo has discovered, will be shown as an option both when deleting a chat and from the section on Storage usage. You will then have to choose between deleting the chats or deleting the chats but keeping the messages highlighted.

The same WhatsApp account on four mobiles

Yes, it’s the ability to use your WhatsApp account from 4 devices at the same time.

Under development, but it’s great! 📱📱📱📱 pic.twitter.com/JYvtMahrag – WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 12, 2020

Finally, it seems that the process to adapt WhatsApp for use on various devices continues as planned. It is still in development, but apparently WhatsApp can be used on four different devices and they may need to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network, at least for their initial setup.

Track | WaBetaInfo

Share

WhatsApp prepares an advanced search option, better management of chats and other changes, according to WaBetaInfo