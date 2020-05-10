The WhatsApp payment platform will now start strongly on your

on its way to becoming one of the most popular options for shipping and

receive money.

SET Puebla News

WhatsApp Payments is one of the

most ambitious WhatsApp projects in recent years. Mark’s company

Zuckerberg has been testing a mobile payment system for some time through which

users can transfer money quickly and immediately with others

contacts through WhtatsApp.

The beta of this service started

in 2018, and from that moment some users in India were able to access

WhatsApp Payments, however, Android Police mentions that the company of

Zuckerberg is ready to exit beta and make the launch of

its payment platform across India at the end of the month.

More banks and available to more users

WhatsApp’s mission is that your

Users can send and receive money to whoever they want, so for

The company has had to enter into talks with the different banks in the country.

to implement their service and that transfers are made quickly and

users can see their money reflected in a short time after making the

transfer.

This is what it looks like

delayed to WhatsApp to launch their service officially, but the source

He mentions that it seems that they have achieved their mission, since initially the banks that

will work with WhatsApp Payments: ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and the

State Bank of India, which are 4 of the most important financial institutions

from this country.

Of course they are not the only ones

banks that exist in India, but these will also be integrated

gradually to the platform in the following weeks or months. Apparently

the decision not to include all or most banks from the start

It will also be to avoid that the servers are saturated and there are problems with the

application in that country.

Mexico and Spain are on the list

WhatsApp Payments will come to

Mexico and Spain at some point, it is known why it was discovered in the code

of the application in one of its beta versions, however, it is likely that

WhatsApp managers in each of these countries continue in talks with

different financial institutions to launch the service.

In the case of Mexico there is the

possibility that WhatsApp Payments works similarly to Mercado Pago,

that is, that transfers are allowed in the app and that the user can

have a balance in your account, which you can then transfer to your bank without

problem, or you may have it in your WhatsApp Payments account.

In fact, it had been mentioned that

WhatsApp Payments plans also included allowing businesses

charge with the platform through QR codes, just as Mercado does

Payment in Latin America, so this platform could be one of the

main rivals for Mercado Libre in Mexico if in the end this

same method of payment and transfers.

Source: UnoCero.com

