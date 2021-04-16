WhatsApp payments promise and this new functionality proves it

WhatsApp will allow us to download a report of the payments we make through its application.

Despite the large number of criticisms it is receiving for its new privacy policies, which will take effect on May 15, WhatsApp continues to work to improve its platform with new functions such as payments through your application and in this sense, it is already working on a feature that allows users to develop a report of payments made within this instant messaging client.

Payments within WhatsApp are getting closer and closer

After improving the messages that self-destruct in beta version 2.21.8.7, now, thanks to the specialized medium WABetainfo, we have known that the great novelty of version 2.21.8.10 is related to in-app payments, which we already show you how they work.

WhatsApp’s new privacy policy could be declared illegal

A few days ago, the CEO of WhatsApp, Will cathcart, announced, through a tweet on his official account, that his payment license had already been approved by the Brazilian Central Bank.

Grateful that the Brazilian Central Bank has approved our payments license. Looking forward to launching safe, secure, and convenient digital payments on WhatsApp soon.https: //t.co/fEy6ijVfo7 – Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) March 30, 2021

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is already working on a new feature that will allow us to create a report with all the payment information that we do within the app, which will be available for 1 hour and to access it it will be necessary that we accredit ourselves through our official identification, CPF in Brazil and DNI in Spain.

In this screenshot we can see how this report incorporates information from various entities such as WhatsApp LLC (formerly WhatsApp Inc.), Facebook Pagamentos do Brasil Ltda. And Facebook Inc and it also indicates that the messages are not included.

WhatsApp Business: what it is, how to use it and how to download the latest version

This new functionality demonstrates the clear commitment of the messaging client owned by Facebook to include the option of send and receive money without leaving the app, which is why we hope that is available in Spain sooner rather than later.

