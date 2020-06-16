The WhatsApp payment service continues its expansion and today it reaches one of the largest emerging markets. As the company itself has confirmed, since today digital WhatsApp payments are already available in Brazil.

This service allows individuals and small companies to make and receive payments, thus streamlining purchases that can be made between the two and also with the guarantee of secure payments from Facebook Pay.

Buy, send and receive money with WhatsApp

Brazil has more than 10 million small businesses, which will now be able to use this system so that their customers can make purchases and pay directly from the application. A way to simplify payments and help companies and users to speed up their digital purchases.

To make use of this system, companies must pay a fee, in the same way that it is paid when using a dataphone, while for private users it will have no cost since it not only provides a new business opportunity to companies, if not that in these times of social distancing allows us that we can make payments or send money between individualsYes, something that will be as simple as sending a message.

To make use of WhatsApp payments, which as we say makes use of the Facebook Pay platform, we must configure a cSix digit PIN code or our fingerprint to authorize payments, thus avoiding possible fraudulent use. In Brazil, the service will be compatible with Banco do Brasil, Nubank and Sicredi debit and credit cards on the Visa and Mastercard networks, while in the future it will be possible to use Cielo, the leading payment processing company in the South American country.

At the moment there is no news about its launch in other markets, but it is something that seems to be implemented over time.

If you liked this article, share it.