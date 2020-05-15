It is increasingly common to go without a credit card to make your purchases. It is not because you do not need it, which is most likely yes, but it is that you can now move your mobile to the dataphone and make the transaction. If you have your bank’s app you can trust it to make these payments, but it may be worth it to save space by using another application that you already have, such as WhatsApp thanks to WhatsApp Pay. However, for this feature to come into play It will be a while due to your new delay.

WhatsApp Pay is delayed

It is possible that many users are still somewhat reluctant to buy online in the middle of 2020, but there are some who are not used to using their mobile phones to pay. It may be more secure than it seems since you do not have to keep the payment function activated all the time.

However, the current problem does not have so much to do with its operation but with its appearance. Two years ago, the payment application was planned for its beta in India, the country where Facebook wanted to do its first tests, but apparently it has not yet been officially launched there. According to what TechRadar comments, lThe company is waiting for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to give it the green light for its citizens to start using it officially.

But the problem does not end here, since the application was denounced by an NGO that prevented the app from progressing. Its name is Good Governance Chambers and through litigation it has managed to slow Facebook’s progress in the country, so the tests have not yet been carried out.

Ready to launch in other countries

WhatsApp Pay is delayed in your test countryTherefore, it means a delay in the rest of the countries in which it was going to be launched later, including Spain. Its operation is very simple, since it follows the same guidelines as Bizum, the mobile payment system that allows you to send money to another person just by knowing their phone number.

But WhatsApp Pay has another function and it is the scanner of a QR code with which you can pay in shops with just a simple reading of the binary code.