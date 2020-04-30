We can use it on the smartphone, and we can also use it on a PC through its version for web browsers. There is even compatibility to write on smartwatches, but for some reason, the world of tablets has been a territory that WhatsApp has had a hard time entering. It was in 2017 when the first rumors emerged that Facebook was preparing a version of the messaging app for Android tablets and Apple iPads, a rumor that continued to grow in 2018 until it became true, because in the final months of the year WhatsApp came out for Android tablets. But what about iOS?

WhatsApp for iPad on the go

Well, although we have had to wait a few extra months, things are already underway. In fact, the WABetaInfo website, the guru of everything that is to come to WhatsApp and that never fails, has posted today the first screenshots of the version of the app running on an Apple tablet. As we see, the interface and appearance are the same as those of WhatsApp iPhone, only adapted to a larger screen. We have the login screen, account registration and the functions that WhatsApp has on mobiles, only with a UI prepared for the largest dimension of iPads, which means that it also comes with news.

The new WhatsApp split screen: contacts on the left, chat window on the right

Given the screen, WhatsApp for iOS implements the option for Landscape mode (for when we have the iPad lying on its side), as well as a Split Screen option, that allows to split the screen of the device and that we have on the left side the list of WhatsApp contacts, and on the right the chat window, exactly the same as when using WhatsApp Web. In this way we can be talking to a contact and see on the left side the responses that come from others. This screen division also works when entering the app settings.

Join WhatsApp Beta

The screenshots have revealed a single difference in moment between the WhatsApp of iPhone and that of iPad: the camera icon in the chat window, which does not appear on the tablet. You also have to take into account an important detail: if you register the account on iPad, you enter the same phone number that you have associated with the WhatsApp account on the iPhone, the session on your iPhone will be closed, because at the moment there is no support for the multi-account, so If you want WhatsApp active on both devices, on iPad you will have to register another number.

Now the million dollar question, when will it be available? Well, at the moment it is not known, since WhatsApp iPad is in the testing process and it is unknown when the final app will be released. What you can do if you have an iPad is sign up for WhatsApp Beta, because since these changes have been seen in the latest version of the iPhone app, 2.19.40, it seems clear that the iOS mobile and tablet will share the same app , so you can join the beta program here in TestFlight. Right now there are no ots slots ’available, but you will be notified when gaps appear.