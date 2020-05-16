Just this morning we told you that Facebook has activated Messenger Rooms globally. What are Messenger Rooms? Well, basically the response of Zuckerberg and his to Zoom and other video call apps that have become the queens of downloads during the quarantine that we are experiencing: group video calls designed to form virtual rooms with family or friends and talk without time limit.

And since they are from Facebook, it wants to cross-link them to all its services, including WhatsApp.

New button on WhatsApp

Last week we saw the confirmation of the Messenger Rooms on WhatsApp thanks to the leak of an image of the service on WhatsApp Web. And today it is already a reality, because as we see in WABeta Info, if you use the trial version of WhatsApp Beta on Android and you have the v2.20.163 installed, you can directly use Messenger Rooms thanks to a shortcut that the messaging app has now new in its interface.

The Messenger Rooms icon is now inside one of the WhatsApp menus, specifically appears when within a chat you hit the clip icon inside the message composition bar. Pressing the clip displays a pop-up with 6 icons. The Messenger Rooms icon is at the top, between Documents and Gallery, reason why it replaces the previous icon of the camera of photos – that nevertheless continues present right next to the icon of the mike for the voice notes.

50-person video calls

It is not the only site in the app, since the icon of the Messenger Rooms is also within the WhatsApp Calls / Calls tab: when you enter Calls you will get the start call icon just below. And now, the Messenger Rooms icon will appear on the previous one.

With a new increase in the limit of video calls, Whatsapp is now able to create video conferences with up to 8 contacts at a time. Messenger Rooms is not that they raise that limit from 8 to 50 in the app, but rather son direct access to the new Facebook service. You can join one even without a Facebook account, but you need to have the Messenger or Facebook apps to create one of these conference rooms.

To create your room, be sure to download the latest version of the Facebook and Messenger mobile app from the Apple Store or Google Play Store and the Messenger desktop app from the Microsoft Store or Mac App Store.