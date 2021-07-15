WhatsApp multi-device support begins its beta

It has been more than a year since the first signs of the WhatsApp multi-device support, one of the most requested features by users. However, as the months passed we learned more details about this proposal, and it seems that its launch is, now, just around the corner. Today, the messaging platform confirmed that The multi-device support test has started.

Obviously, it is a limited test to a certain number of people, but that in the coming months will expand to the entire public. At the moment, yes, they did not specify its launch date. From WhatsApp they explain that the multi-device support will allow you to use the service on your smartphone and keep the session started in up to four additional teams. In fact, if the main device drains its battery, the application will continue to work on the rest without any problem.

For years, people have asked for a true multi-device experience that allows them to use WhatsApp on other devices without the need for a smartphone connection. With this new functionality it will be possible to use WhatsApp on the mobile and add up to four extra devices simultaneously, even if the mobile battery has run out. Each complementary device will connect to your WhatsApp independently, maintaining the same level of privacy and security through end-to-end encryption.

WhatsApp multi-device support requires a new architecture

Why is it so late when other messaging services have been integrating it for years? WhatsApp explains that, in order to offer multi-device support, it was necessary to redesign the service architecture. In addition, they devised a new system that would guarantee the privacy of users. WhatsApp promises that it will continue to offer end-to-end encryption even if we use the platform on multiple devices.

Currently, WhatsApp needs a main smartphone to also work, for example, on a computer. The downside is that if the terminal downloads or has connection problems, the service stops working properly on the secondary device. With the new architecture, however, the smartphone is no longer “the source of truth”, as they describe it. Now all devices have the same priority and do not depend on each other. You can see the differences between both architectures below:

“WhatsApp’s new multi-device architecture removes these obstacles, as it no longer requires a smartphone to be the source of truth. At the same time it keeps user data synchronized and private in a transparent and secure manner. The challenge in achieving this was keeping secure user experience on all devices without having to store private messages on our servers. “

To use WhatsApp multi-device support it will be necessary for the user to link new equipment to their account through a QR code, as is currently done. However, you will need to approve the pairing through biometric authentication. From your profile you will be able to see all linked devices, when they were last used and log out remotely. The Facebook-owned company clarifies that the test is only available, for now, to a small group of people from its beta program.

