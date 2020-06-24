While finalizing the details of its multi-device mode and preparing to add animated stickers, among other changes, WhatsApp has recently started testing a system to perform mobile payments and money transfers in the messaging application itself through Facebook Pay.

The tests began a few days ago in Brazil, but the truth is that it was short-lived, since the country’s Central Bank has just ordered Visa and Mastercard to suspend that mobile payment service via WhatsApp in order to « preserve an adequate competitive environment », as explained in a statement.

Respect for competition, efficiency and privacy

Aiming to compete with rivals like Bizum or Twyp, the Facebook-owned company announced earlier this year its plans to create a WhatsApp payment system that it would arrive in several countries in the following six months. Although a testing phase was already carried out in India a couple of years ago, this ambitious alternative was released last week in Brazil, the second largest market for WhatsApp.

The initial idea was that anyone could open a chat in the WhatsApp application to transfer money to a contact or pay a small transaction in a store, taking advantage of the platform created by the parent company, Facebook Pay. The requirements were to create a six-digit PIN to authorize each movement of the account (the fingerprint is also valid) and to have a debit or credit card (Visa or Mastercard) from Banco do Brasil, Nubank or Sicredi, the first Brazilian entities in joining the platform.

The reason for this suspension is that the Central Bank of Brazil has not been able to carry out an analysis prior to launching the operations that can be carried out with the WhatsApp payment service.

However, the tests have been short-lived, since just a week later, the Central Bank of Brazil has ordered the suspension of service to Visa and Mastercard in order to « preserve an adequate competitive environment » and guarantee « the operation of a payment system that is interchangeable, fast, secure, transparent, open and cheap ».

According to Tech Crunch, the Central Bank of Brazil suggests that failed to perform pre-launch analysis of the operations that can be carried out with the WhatsApp payment service, and that could « generate irreparable damage to the SPC (Brazilian Payment System), especially with regard to competition, efficiency and data privacy. »

« The measure will allow the Central Bank to evaluate possible risks for the proper functioning of the Brazilian Payment System (SPB) and verify compliance with the principles and standards established in Law 12,865, of 2013. »

That is, it is not a cancellation of the service, but a temporary suspension until they can review it duly. Of course, the Central Bank of Brazil warns that, in the event that WhatsApp wants to go ahead without respecting its determination, the interested parties will be subject to the payment of a fine and a sanctioning administrative procedure.

