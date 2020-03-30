Most internet companies are reducing the bandwidth consumed by their apps, especially video ones, due to the saturation of many networks, an issue motivated by the increase in telecommuting and network consumption after confinement, almost worldwide , due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although Facebook already announced that it was going to reduce the quality of videos on the social network and Instagram, there was no mention of WhatsApp at any time, and now as we read in WAbetainfo, the company is also taking measures regarding the data consumption of your messaging service, especially with regard to video, one of the most bandwidth-consuming features used these days inside and outside WhatsApp chats.

In this sense, it seems that the company is limiting the size and duration of the videos that can be sent through WhatsApp across the states. At the moment this limitation is taking place in India, one of the countries with the highest penetration of the service and one of the largest population in the world.

According to the specialized media, in India you can no longer send videos to the WhatsApp state if they last more than 16 seconds: only videos with a duration of 15 seconds will be allowed. It is a small limitation, of just one second, but given the magnitude of the application, it has a very significant impact on the bandwidth consumed, both when uploading a video and for viewing it.

NOTE: it is a temporary decision.

The full functionality will be restored in future. https://t.co/KZFhj5OMtZ

– WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 28, 2020

It is not very clear if this limitation, which is temporary, will be extended to other regions such as Europe or the United States. Although in the case of the old continent the use of WhatsApp is ubiquitous, it is not so much in the United States, so if it has not already been limited, users may not encounter this limitation that, at the time of writing these lines is not present in Spain or Latin America, at least in regards to WhatsApp States.

