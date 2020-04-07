WhatsApp It is the most popular messaging application in the world, since it has a large mass of active users. To maintain its community, the app tends to constantly launch features that improve its user experience, such as the possibility of self-destruct conversations wave limiting the length of videos, among other. Now the Facebook-owned application has announced a new measure to combat fake news: will limit the number of forwardings to fight hoaxes.

On the occasion of the pandemic of coronavirus (Covid-19)Millions of people around the world cannot leave their homes, so they cannot see their friends and family. For this reason, WhatsApp continues to be a way to communicate with them, in addition to their teachers or doctors. To provide a safe space, the well-known app again emphasizes that your messages and calls are end-to-end encryption by default. On the other hand, WhatsApp has also announced on its official blog that will limit the number of forwardings to fight hoaxes about the coronavirus, which can sometimes affect people.

Already last year the concept of forwarded messages was presented many times, which have a double arrow label indicating that they were not created by a close contact, so they are less personal than the typical messages sent by the platform. To fight the hoaxes that are emerging in the well-known messaging application, WhatsApp has confirmed that they are establishing a limit so that these messages can only be forwarded to one chat at a time. It should be remembered that, to maintain the privacy of the conversations, this limit was previously established at five chats, so it is now further limited.

Now you can only forward one message to a chat at a time

At that time, thanks to that limit of five chats, 25% reduction in message forwarding worldwide, and with this measure it is expected to improve that figure. WhatsApp has also clarified that do not advise against all forwarding, since they are aware that many users forward useful information, in addition to funny videos, memes and reflections and sentences that they consider important. In addition, in recent weeks WhatsApp has also been used to organize public moments of support for front-line health workers.

However, the company has also noticed a significant increase in the number of forwardings which, according to some users, may be overwhelming and contribute to the dissemination of misinformation. Therefore, they consider that it is important to slow down the dissemination of these messages so that WhatsApp continues to be a space for personal conversations. But they are not the only changes that come to the popular messaging application, since they are also working directly with NGOs and government institutions, such as the World Health Organization and more than 20 national ministries of health, in order to connect people with accurate information.

Trusted authorities that have sent hundreds of millions of messages directly to the people requesting information and advice. WhatsApp has also ensured that they believe that now, more than ever, people need to be able to communicate privately, so they are working to make the messaging application continue to function reliably during this global crisis without precedents.

