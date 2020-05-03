The WhatsApp instant messaging app has decided to limit the forwarding of messages to groups to try to avoid spreading hoaxes and ‘fake news’ about the coronavirus pandemic. If it was already the most widely used private communication channel in the world, the isolation caused by the coronavirus has increased the use of messages, as well as calls and video calls.

The company reported on Tuesday a new measure to combat the massive spread of hoaxes, ‘fake news’ and erroneous information about the coronavirus pandemic. This is setting a limit so that forwarded messages can often only be forwarded to one chat at a time.

These messages have a double arrow label that indicates that they were not created by a close contact and, therefore, they are less personal than the typical messages that are sent by WhatsApp. Prior to this measure, the private messaging service already limited message forwarding to restrict viralization, and a 25% reduction was achieved worldwide.

WhatsApp clarifies that it is not about avoiding all forwarding but about avoiding the dissemination of hoaxes that generate alarm or disinformation among the population. “We know that there are many users who forward useful information, as well as funny videos, memes and reflections or sentences that they consider important. In addition, in recent weeks WhatsApp has also been used to organize public moments of support for first-rate health workers However, we noticed a significant increase in the number of forwardings, which, according to some users, can be overwhelming and contribute to the dissemination of erroneous information. We consider it important to slow down the dissemination of these messages so that WhatsApp continues to be a space for personal conversations, “they explain in a statement.

In addition to this change, “we are working directly with NGOs and government institutions, such as the World Health Organization and more than 20 national ministries of health, in order to connect people with accurate information. These trusted authorities have sent Hundreds of millions of messages directly to people seeking information and advice. You can learn more about these efforts and how to send myths, hoaxes, and rumors to data verifying organizations in our Coronavirus Information Center. “

