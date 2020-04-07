         WhatsApp limits the forwarding of messages “so that it remains a place of personal conversation” and not of hoaxes

Millions of people are confined to their homes around the world, in an unprecedented measure to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus. For this reason, most of us are turning to platforms like WhatsApp to communicate with our family and friends.

The problem is that many of the messages we receive could be some kind of spam or they could misinform us, in an era in which being properly informed is very important.

“Now more than ever people need to be able to connect privately”

For this reason, WhatsApp has just announced (through an entry on its blog) a measure with which they want to reduce the number of times that we can forward a message that has gone viral or that (in turn) has been shared many times within of the platform.

Surely you have ever seen a forwarded message that appears next to two gray arrows. That means that “they were not originated by a close contact”, in the words of the company itself.

“These messages are less personal compared to typical messages sent on WhatsApp. We are now introducing a limit so that these messages can only be forwarded to one chat at a time.”

As we see, WhatsApp wants to introduce a change so that these messages can only be forwarded to one chat at a time, and thus prevent false news or hoaxes from spreading more easily.

In your statement, the company makes it clear that forwarding messages is not bad, and that they know that “many users send useful information, funny videos, memes, reflections and sentences that they find significant”.

“However, we have seen a significant increase in the number of forwardings that users have told us can be overwhelming and can contribute to the spread of misinformation. We believe that it is important to stop the spread of these messages so that WhatsApp continues to be a place of personal conversation. ”

The company concludes by stating that “now more than ever people need to be able to connect privately”, and that is why from now on, the forwarding of messages that are far from being personal is limited.

