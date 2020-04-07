The network has observed a significant increase in the number of forwardings, which for some users can be overwhelming and contribute to the dissemination of erroneous information.

EFE –

The private messaging social network WhatsApp has decided limit he message forwarding to try to avoid spreading false news and erroneous information, as well as messages that can be overwhelming.

This company has observed today that, in the face of the global pandemic due to coronavirusThere are billions of people in the world who cannot see their friends and family and who are using this type of network to communicate with them, but also with doctors and teachers.

To shield them from a “secure” space and ensure the privacy of those conversations, all messages on this network are encrypted “end-to-end”.

Last year the company already informed its users when the messages were being forwarded many times, and warned about it with a “label” (a double arrow) that indicates that those messages had not been created by a person close to them and that is why less personal than the typical messages that are sent by this messaging network.

Now the company has set a limit so that these messages can only be forwarded to one chat at a time.

But WhatsApp You have observed, in a communication to all your clients, that all forwardings are not discouraged, and that there are many users who share useful information, or funny videos, memes, reflections or sentences that they consider important.

But the network has observed a significant increase in the number of forwardings that for some users can be overwhelming and contribute to the dissemination of erroneous information, and has decided to try to slow down the dissemination of those messages so that it remains a space dedicated especially to personal conversations.

The network recalled today that it is working directly with NGOs and international organizations, such as the World Health Organization and more than twenty ministries of health, in order to connect people with accurate information.

“Now more than ever people need to be able to communicate privately,” the network has corroborated.