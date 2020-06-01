WhatsApp has created a specialized collection of materials to help healthcare professionals make the most of their tools

As part of your response to the pandemic of COVID-19, WhatsApp has created a specialized collection of materials to help healthcare professionals to make the most of your tools, and so that the general public can also keep in touch with their loved ones during this period of isolationincluding some tips on how to avoid misinformation and fake news.

Materials are made up of quick tutorial videoss in landscape and portrait format for easy viewing on cell phones as well as infographics of a page with step by step orientation. In addition, considering low-bandwidth environments, the video tutorials have been divided into audio files or voice messages to share them through WhatsApp. All resources are currently available at Spanish English and Portuguese.

These free materials can be found at the Coronavirus Information Centers along with other recommendations for the public, healthcare workers, small businesses, and government authorities.

To download the collection, you only need to click here.

Other initiatives

Since the World Health Organization (who) declared the COVID-19 pandemic, WhatsApp has worked with governments and non-governmental organizations (NGO) from around the world to establish coronavirus helplines, to keep people safe and well informed through reliable sources, he noted.

“We have launched information chatbots with the WHO available in English, Spanish and Portuguese, among other languages, and in Latin America, with the Ministries of Health of Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico and Uruguay,” said the information bulletin. by WhatsApp.

In association with the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) they have also created a global data verification chatbot on WhatsApp.

The bot allows users around the world to review the database of 4 thousand myths debunked by the IFCN, search for data verification by word or phrase, and find out how to contact local data verifiers in your country. The service is available in English and Spanish, and will soon be launched in Portuguese.

In addition, a $ 1 million donation to IFCN to help address misinformation about the coronavirus on all platforms.

With information from López-Dóriga Digital