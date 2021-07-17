WhatsApp launches multi-device function Know details! | Pixabay

The famous app WhatsApp has announced that the multi-device function reaches smartphones and you will not like it for this reason, so keep reading so that you are aware of everything that is happening and if you like it or not.

Everything seems to indicate that the application already allows you to use it on several devices, but unfortunately it is not as you expected.

WhatsApp has integrated in recent weeks a series of functions that many have been waiting for.

It may interest you: Steps to share a TikTok video in WhatsApp states

In its platform for smartphones it is now possible to reproduce a voice message at twice its normal speed, you can also send the photographs and videos that disappear when they are opened by your friends, and finally the messages that self-destruct in a week if they are not seen by your contacts.

All this aforementioned is currently in WhatsApp beta, the same one that you can access from the Google Play store and that has the vacancies enabled.

While in the case of the iPhone these are closed so it is a bit difficult to become a tester of the messaging application at Apple.

However, there is a function that many were waiting for and that it is possible to try: it is the multi-device function and we will tell you how to have the tool right now.

It should be noted that WhatsApp has only deployed the multi-device function on some Android devices, so you should check first if a new update has arrived in order to get it on your cell phone.

Although it was expected that it will have a similar function to Telegram, that is, that you can install WhatsApp on any mobile device and use your same account, I do not doubt that the company belonging to Facebook will achieve it in the future.

It may interest you: Young Influencer loses his life for taking a selfie!

First of all, to use multi-device WhatsApp you need to be a beta tester. Once you have it, just open WhatsApp. Now click on the three dots at the top. There it will say Linked Devices. Now you just have to scan the code in WhatsApp Web from your computer and that’s it. You can use it, for example, on your Tablet, PC, iPad or on the WhatsApp Web on your cell phone and you will be able to receive the messages without closing the windows. You have up to a maximum of 4 paired devices.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

WhatsApp is the most used instant messaging application in the world, which has more than two billion active users.

Through this platform you can chat with anyone just by having their cell phone number, but it is also possible to exchange photos, videos, GIFs, animated stickers and even create your own personalized ones using various tools that are complemented by the smartphone app.