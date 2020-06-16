WhatsApp payments and transfers are already available in Brazil for individual users and small companies. The bet of Facebook for payments and micro transfers, which will gradually become active in the rest of the world, will allow you to send money and make purchases in businesses without leaving the chat.

Advantages, but what about privacy?

After this first launch, international deployment should be relatively fast, since this functionality is supported by Facebook Pay, which the company launched last year. With this new function we can buy products and send the payment through the same application. As Facebook explains in his blog:

Also, sending money to loved ones will now be as easy as sending a message, something that becomes even more important at times like these, when people must practice social distancing. Since the WhatsApp payment service is possible thanks to Facebook Pay, for the future, we want to ensure that both individuals and companies use the information from the same card in the entire family of Facebook applications.

This service, which is free for users, seeks that more and more let’s use Facebook tools to make payments. In this way, according to the company, it will be possible to simplify the way of sending payments and will help more and more companies join the digital economy.

Although the convenience of being able to make payments and transfers by courier is indisputable, the truth is that the most critical voices are suspicious of Facebook’s treatment of this information.

For now, with this first release only available in Brazil, we will have to wait for this functionality to arrive in Spain. When you do, after configuring our compatible credit card, we can send money just like we can send a photo or a message.

Meanwhile, with the WWDC less than a week away, Apple can be expected to announce dates for the arrival of its banking services such as Apple Pay Cash or the Apple Card outside the United States where it is available for now.

