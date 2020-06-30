The beta version of WhatsApp for Android and iOS receives the first official animated sticker pack, which is now available for download.

WhatsApp continue working on new features to improve the user experience, such as the function of increase the number of participants in a video call or the possibility of using the app on multiple devices. If it was recently revealed that the well-known messaging app was working on the arrival of the animated stickers, now that time has finally come, since WhatsApp has published his first official pack of animated stickers.

While other apps like Telegram and Gboard already support animated stickers, WhatsApp only had the ability to share static stickers that did not move, until now. As reported by WABetaInfo, the messaging application owned by Facebook was working to implement the animated stickers, and a few days after said information WhatsApp finally publishes its first official pack. To access them you just have to update the beta version of WhatsApp to 2.20.195.1 on Android or 2.20.70.26 on iOS.

As we discussed days ago, the new feature has three parts. The first one is that users get the possibility to see these animated stickers, which can be saved and sent to other contacts. On the other hand, the possibility to import animated third-party stickers, so that users of the well-known messaging application can use those animated stickers that are developed by other creators. Finally, this new WhatsApp function also offers the possibility of download animated sticker packs from the WhatsApp store, which has currently been implemented in the messaging app itself.

The beta version of WhatsApp receives the first official animated stickers

WhatsApp has already launched the possibility of viewing animated stickers, both for iOS and Android devices, always in the beta version of the application. Now the Facebook-owned messaging app is implementing a third of this new feature, so users can download animated sticker packs from WhatsApp store. In addition, the first official animated sticker pack also arrives, called Playful Piyomaru. It should be remembered that in the testing phase of this function there were 5 packs of stickers: Playful Piyomaru, Rico’s Sweet Life, Moody Foodies, Chummy Chum Chums and Bright Days.

Unfortunately, the current implementation in the WhatsApp beta for Android does not allow knowing whether the animated stickers will loop or if an option to enable it will be offered. For now the sent animated stickers are played once and to see them in motion again it is necessary to move the page back and forth. Being currently available for beta, not all WhatsApp users have access to this long-awaited new feature, so they will have to wait a little longer to try the animated stickers.

In the same way, it is important to note that this feature also it could change once the function is officially launched to the public. Meanwhile, we just have to wait for the company to offer more information about the arrival of animated stickers in the final version of WhatsApp, and that you can find for a long time in other apps.

