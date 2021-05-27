WhatsApp launches a secret update! Find out everything | Pixabay

Everything seems to indicate that the famous app WhatsApp has released a secret update that no one knew so far, so this time we will tell you all about it so keep reading this note.

In recent days, WhatsApp has been accused of making changes to the application without notifying users, also jeopardizing the privacy of their accounts.

However, this secret update has not been confirmed, and what appears to be a new internet hoax is an easy to reconfigure change in settings from 2019.

It may interest you: Steps to send automatic messages on WhatsApp and Facebook

After the update this May for which WhatsApp has received so much criticism in recent months, the application faces a new accusation.

And it is that the idea of ​​a secret update circulates in networks by which WhatsApp would have changed some privacy terms without warning.

It should be noted that the company denies it and assures that the changes were made in 2019, indicating to users how to proceed to reinforce their security.

WhatsApp has recently changed its group settings to include “everyone” by default so people you don’t know can add you to a group without your knowing. These people may include scam messages, loan Sharks, etc. You can change its default settings as follows: #mobberley #knutsford pic.twitter.com/xzqpeJmHeD – Mobberley NW (@MobberleyNw) May 18, 2021

Mobberley NW in the famous Twitter social network indicates that the application has once again reset the configuration of the chat groups by default, reducing the security of the users, however, other media call it a hoax.

This implies that anyone, known or not, can add you to a new WhatsApp group without your permission.

These people can include fraudulent messages, loan snatchers, etc. “they explain on Twitter. A setting that is easy to check and change.

It may interest you: “She is the daughter of Ana Gabriel” Andrea Meza, Miss Universe 2021, they say

Entering the WhatsApp application, open the menu with three vertical dots in the upper right corner.

Enter Settings and then Privacy, then in the next options menu you will see the Groups section and under “All”, “My contacts” or “My contacts, except …”, click on this section and choose the last two options.

If “Everyone” is marked, it means that any stranger who knows your phone can add you to a WhatsApp group without your permission.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

This is the option that has been established by default since the 2019 update and that Mobberley NW complains about, as it poses a risk to the user’s privacy.

On the other hand, if we check My Contacts or My Contacts, except …, we restrict access to our account to people we know and trust.

The rest must send a private message to request our entry into any WhatsApp group and we can reject the invitation if it is not safe or does not interest us, having more control over our account.

The truth is that it is extremely difficult to check if WhatsApp has really changed these settings in a few days.

Apart from that supposed secret update, this new function is little known among millions of users for the importance it has for their security and privacy, so we should all adjust it in our applications.