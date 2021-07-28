WhatsApp launches a novelty to avoid the conversations that annoy you the most | Technology

Archived WhatsApp chats receive an update to better manage your use of the application and notifications.

WhatsApp is an open door to all kinds of contacts. It is used with family, friends, in the world of work … but sometimes there are people or groups that do not interest us. Send these conversations to the Archived Chats folder in forget about them mode and that they do not appear among the main messages.

In WhatsApp they seem to have echoed what bothers some users the number of messages received. Hereinafter, archived chats will stay in that folder also when new messages are received: they will always be kept apart in that section, until the user decides to unarchive them.

An important detail must be noted, archiving and deleting is not the same. Archived conversations stay in their own folder and at any time they can be returned to, read interactions or returned together with main chats. With the eliminated none of these options is possible.

The difference is that up to now archived chats reappeared when there was a notification. However, starting today, “these settings will allow any archived conversation to remain in the folder, even when a new message is received in that conversation.” It’s over the cell phone notifying you when they talk to you.

In case you don’t know how to archive a chatAll you have to do is click on it and click on the image that appears in the upper right part of the screen, between the three dots and the mute button. Anyway, on this WhatsApp page you will find all the possible options with this function.

This type of novelty help remove some stress from our lives, especially at a time when excessive notifications, video calls and dependence on technology are causing health problems for some people. By archiving the chats that we are not interested in, surely many mobiles demand less the attention of users.