WhatsApp launches a new pack of stickers to die of laughter

This new WhatsApp sticker pack is now available for download.

At the beginning of this month, WhatsApp included six new packages in the sticker store of its mobile applications and today it has just improved its catalog of stickers with a new pack of stickers with whom you will die of laughter.

This is the new pack of funny stickers for WhatsApp

As we can read in the specialized medium WABetaInfo WhatsApp has just launched a new pack of really fun stickers called Laugh It Off (Laugh).

WhatsApp stickers, the best packs you can download

These new stickers are now available for download both on iOS and Android.

Although these new WhatsApp stickers still do not have so much quality and so much detail Like those of Telegram, you always have the option to use Telegram stickers on WhatsApp.

In the screenshot that I leave below these lines you can see all stickers that make up this new package:

How to download this new WhatsApp sticker pack

In order to download this new pack of cute stickers of the Facebook messaging client, you just have to follow the following steps:

We open any chat within WhatsApp (as if we were going to send a message). We click on the emoticons menu and then on the stickers icon, which has the shape of a folded leaf. Press the icon with the sign “+” that appears on the right side to access the sticker store.Once there, this new pack of stickers will appear at the top and simply click on the up arrow icon to download it.How to make your own WhatsApp stickers with your photos and images

In the event that this new pack does not appear in the WhatsApp sticker store, you can also download from the following link.

Related topics: Applications, Free applications, Social networks, WhatsApp

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all