WhatsApp launches a new function Voice messages at speed!

Recently the famous app WhatsApp has released a new tool, which is to play voice messages to velocity however you prefer to do it, something that was undoubtedly already highly anticipated by users.

It is worth mentioning that this new tool will be available for testing users of the WhatsApp beta on Android in its version 2.21.9.4.

That’s right, how are you reading it, WhatsApp has introduced a tool to change the playback speed of the voice notes of the conversations, which allows you to play at normal speed, 50 percent faster or twice the speed, and now is available for testers of the latest version beta of the application.

The new function translates into a number that appears located to the right or left of the timeline of the audio message, depending on whether it is the message that the user receives or emits, respectively, as indicated by WABetaInfo.

In fact, it has been commented that the medium already announced in the middle of last March that WhatsApp was working on this feature.

This number appears in a rounded gray box and indicates ‘1.0X’ when playing normally.

If users want the audio speed to be higher they can press the number, which will change to indicate ‘1.5X’ when the speed is increased by 50 percent, and ‘2.0X’ when playing at twice the speed.

It should be noted that the following voice notes will continue to be played according to the last speed that the user has marked, ensures WABetaInfo.

The images shared a month ago showed that the playback speed of received and sent messages can be changed.

As we mentioned earlier, this tool is available for beta tester users of WhatsApp on Android in version 2.21.9.4, although the aforementioned portal announced at dawn on Friday that some users are not being able to use the tool and that this “should be back to work as soon as possible”.

As you can see, WhatsApp is one of the applications that is most used in these times to communicate almost immediately with whoever we want.

It is for that reason that it is extremely important to be aware of its updates or tricks that make it easier for us to use.

The application, which is designed to be in several messaging services at the same time, also hides that you are writing and that you are online from your contacts. However, it does let you see who is connected without them knowing anything else about you.

On the other hand, WhatsApp announced that you can now make voice and video calls through its desktop application, undoubtedly excellent news in home office times.

Although this function is already available on cell phones, now users will be able to communicate on a larger screen from their computer, and the company also pointed out that in the future this tool will be extended to group video calls.

Its addition to the desktop application follows the work carried out by the company to ensure that it works in portrait and landscape orientations; you can also choose to have the calls appear in a separate resizable window on the computer and in the foreground.

In addition, the messaging service indicated that in the last year the number of calls increased significantly as a result of confinement due to the pandemic.

On New Year’s Eve alone, 1.4 billion calls and video calls were made through WhatsApp, the company reported.