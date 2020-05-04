         WhatsApp launches a ‘chatbot’ to deny hoaxes about the coronavirus in alliance with the international network of verifiers IFCN

The International Network of Content Verifiers (IFCN) has just launched alongside WhatsApp a chatbot intended to deny information related to the coronavirus from all over the world.

This division network of the Poynter Institute, to which the Spanish verifiers EFE Verifica, Newtral and Maldita.es belong, has a database of more than 4,000 denied hoaxes about COVID-19 that will now be easily accessible thanks to WhatsApp and automatic chat built from its API for business accounts and the specialized tool Turn.io.

This automatic chat will make more accessible the database of the International Network of Content Verifiers that has more than 4,000 denials of hoaxes about the coronavirus

How the chatbot debunker of coronavirus works

The operation of this IFCN chatbot it is extremely simple. To use it, first of all we will have to save his phone, +1 (727) 2912606, in our contacts, open a conversation with him in our WhatsApp application and type “Hi” to start it. Or enter poy.nu/ifcnbot.

After this first step, we will have different options that we can choose only by sending the corresponding number to each one. For example, to search for information about possible hoaxes, we will write the number 1 and then we will write a word or expression related to the information we want to check, like “garlic”.

Then, drawing on his database, The chatbot will offer us a couple of links to the information denied by one of its verification entities. If we send the + symbol, it will send us a couple more links about this denial from other IFCN members. If we want to return to the initial menu, we will simply have to send the number 0.

By writing a word or an expression related to false or doubtful information, the IFCN automatic chat will reply with links to various denials

If there are no denials related to our search, will inform us of the possible causes. “There has been no rumor about the country, the country term does not match anything in our directory, the search term may be misspelled …” for example.

“We are very pleased to now be able to support IFCN’s essential fact-checking work with the launch of this important service for WhatsApp users”, has declared the person in charge of Public Policies of the instant messaging platform, Ben Supple. Recently, WhatsApp awarded a grant to the International Network of Content Verifiers “to support the valuable work of its verified signatories worldwide in the fight against disinformation about COVID-19”. This organization has more than 80 verifiers from more than 70 countries.

At the moment, the automatic chat is in English, although in a few weeks its creators assure that it will also speak Spanish and it will include new functionalities beyond the initial four that it currently has.

Share



WhatsApp launches a ‘chatbot’ to deny hoaxes about the coronavirus in alliance with the international network of verifiers IFCN

Themes



Present

Instant messaging



