It is no secret that hoaxes and WhatsApp go hand in hand with notorious frequency. Now the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN) wants to help reduce the presence of those related to coronavirus on the popular Facebook-owned service.

It is one of the consequences of becoming apparent, during the pandemic, the enormous capacity as message amplifier it has from the instant chat platform. One that is silent through millions of accounts that forward content to each other whose origin is often unknown. So much so, that WhatsApp itself has had to limit the ability of users to share certain information in a massive way.

To make the possibility of contrasting information about the coronavirus more accessible to the millions of WhatsApp users, the IFCN announces the aforementioned automatic chat on Monday. This brings together data from more than 80 fact-checking associations around the world, which translates into more than 4,000 vouchers contrasted and updated daily related to the disease.

“WhatsApp recently provided a grant to the IFCN to support the valuable work of its verifiers worldwide in the fight against misinformation from COVID-19,” said Ben Supple, head of public policy and global elections at WhatsApp. “We are very pleased to be able to support IFCN’s essential fact-checking work with the launch of this important service for WhatsApp users.”

The new WhatsApp bot

The new WhatsApp bot against coronavirus hoaxes It is free to use by anyone who wants to use the service. Although today it only meets the commands in English, it will also be available in Spanish in the next two weeks, as reported by the organization’s source to eldiario.es. However, it does show results in Spanish, as the bot identifies which country we are in and shows results in this language.

To add to the bot you just have to add the number 001 727 2912606 to our contact list. You can start a conversation with it by putting a simple “Hi”, which will display the available options.

Among them is the Consult the most recently denied hoaxes about the coronavirus, request information about a specific topic or advice to combat disinformation, among other. Thus, the consultation of the latest refuted hoaxes shows two articles from maldita.es, while if we ask for contrasted data about 5G –another of the burning issues related to covid-19– what was obtained is a text that refutes that the disease is caused by this technology.

There is four spanish organizations They actively work with the IFCN to provide content to the platform, also being available to users who want to consult directly with them. Two belong to agencies (EFE Verifica and . Factua) and two others are independent agencies (Newtral and Maldita). In Latin America there are some such as Political Animal, Verified, Checked or Colombiacheck.

