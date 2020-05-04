The International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN for its acronym in English, International Data Verification Network, in Spanish) has launched a WhatsApp bot to deny the hoaxes and fake news about the coronavirus. We tell you how it works and how you can use it.

WhatsApp is the most used instant messaging application in many countries in the world, including Spain. Unfortunately, in addition to allowing communication, there are those who use it for malicious purposes, such as spreading fake news and scams.

This fraudulent use has been felt especially in recent weeks, since some have taken advantage of the health crisis to spread hoaxes about the coronavirus. So much so that WhatsApp limited the forwarding of messages to one person at a time in early April to prevent the spread of this type of information.

So that users have at their disposal a tool that allows them to check the veracity of the information they receive, IFCN today launched a bot for WhatsApp.

In case this organization doesn’t sound familiar to you, the IFCN is a unit of the Poynter Institute that was born in 2015 with the aim of fighting false news. It brings together media from all over the world that are dedicated to verifying events at the international level, including the EFE, ., Newtral or Maldita agency.

Surely you have also received an absurd chain message on WhatsApp. Or your brother-in-law has told you that the application is going to close next month. The Internet is full of hoaxes about this popular messaging service, and we have decided to collect the most talked about in this article.

The chatbot that IFCN has launched allows any user to easily check if a content on COVID-19 has been classified as false by one of the professional verifiers assigned to the organization.

Using it is very simple: all you have to do is add the phone number +1 (727) 2912606 as a contact in your mobile phonebook. You can also add it from this link, if it is easier for you.

Once this is done, the next step is to say “Hi” to start the conversation, and you will see the different options that the bot offers you, each with an assigned number. You will have to write the number corresponding to the option you are interested in using from the following:

Search for fact checks. Consult hoaxes by searching for keywords.

Latest fact checks. Latest hoaxes detected by the closest verifiers, in our case the Spanish ones.

Tips to fight misinformation. Tips to identify fake news and avoid spreading it.

Find fact-checkers near me. See the nearest fact checkers.

About us. Information related to the bot.

Privacy. Details on IFCN’s use of personal data.

For now, this bot is only available in English, but very soon it can also be used in Spanish.