The development teams of WhatsApp They have been working for more than a year in an option that allows users to Google some of the content of your conversations, both images and text messages.

This option ventured into the betas of the Android application in March 2019, as the specialized media WABetainfo advanced, when an received or sent image was selected and the three points were pressed appearing at the top right of the interface.

Now, however, the option has been perfected. According to the information and screenshots published by WABetainfo, What WhatsApp does now is include a search button next to the images or text messages that are forwarded to us. Specifically, those that have been forwarded many times and are identified with the double arrow.

The search option would allow you to quickly Google the text or image, finding clarifications, denials or more information about its content.

This is how the search for images and text messages forwarded many times works

The search button is located in the same way as at present, in the stable versions of WhatsApp, the forward button appears along with images that we have received. In this case, it is identified with a magnifying glass.

It will appear next to images and messages that have been forwarded more than four times and, when we press it, WhatsApp will ask us if we would like to search for such content on the web. If we continue with the process, clicking on Search Web will execute a search for the image or text.

This feature can help users know if the content they have been sent is reliable.

The feature, which as we say is still in testing and is not scheduled to launch on any specific date, can help users know if the content they have been sent is reliable. For example, knowing if a received photo has been published before on the internet or is older than what they tell us or discovering that the message they have sent us is, in fact, a chain with false information that some means of communication has already been in charge of denying.

A little over two months ago, WhatsApp set limits on message forwarding “so that it remains a place for personal conversation” and not for hoaxes. Shortly thereafter, the platform was presumed to have reduced the forwarding of viral messages by 70% after this global limitation launched in the midst of a pandemic.