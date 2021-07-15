WhatsApp is testing multi-device synchronization without the need for a phone

For some time there has been talk about the possibility of having our account of Whastapp on the devices we need without the need to activate it with our smartphone. After a lot of working on WhatsApp they are already in the beta phase.

According to Engadget, WhatsApp will soon invite you to test this beta. Through this version, each device will have its own identity key, unlike currently this key is only found on the smartphone with a SIM card.

WhastApp has been working on this version for some time with the aim of improving its system and achieving satisfactory encryption that prevents foreign devices from being added to a WhatsApp account. It will also provide the user with the option to see which devices are connected to the same account.

Remember that the new functions expected from this update would be the following:

Paired devices can work even if the main device is not connected to the internet. The main device can become disconnected from the Internet for up to 2 months, and the paired devices will still be able to access the account. It will be allowed to link up to 4 devices to the WhatsApp account. Compatible devices include WhatsApp Web, WhatsApp Desktop and the Facebook portal. Multi-device will be released as a beta feature for people who want to try it out, and will be initially optional.

Voice and video calls will work on paired devices. However, it will be necessary to check if this also refers to the web and PC versions, because surprisingly today they still do not have this function. This is probably the most striking thing, and it is that You will not be able to send messages or call people who have an outdated version installed by WhatsApp.

Resolving the problem of end-to-end encryption compatibility on the devices of the same user can be difficult since it is assumed that only the devices to which messages are sent and from which they are sent can decrypt them. Manzana seems to have found an answer: iMessage supports this type of encryption on all Apple devices. For its part, Telegram works on multiple devices, although its approach Secret Chats currently it does not. Like the current WhatsApp settings, the desktop application of Signal you also need to connect to a smartphone to send and receive messages.

Image | Daniel Korpai on Unsplash