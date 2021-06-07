WhatsApp is testing a new feature called ‘Flash call’

WhatsApp is testing a new authentication feature. Currently, when registering a new account or entering an existing one, a code is sent by SMS or call. Soon the application will be able to automatically verify users through a phone call, that is, it will not be necessary to manually enter a code.

According to WABetaInfo, the beta version of WhatsApp 2.21.11.7 incorporates a function called “Flash call”. According to the specialized site, it is a mechanism to verify the account and log in quickly and with less user intervention.

Traditional phone verification methods require the user to answer a call and enter a unique code that repeats the recording. The new WhatsApp method will be slightly different. The application will automatically process the request when accessing the phone record.

While WhatsApp has not provided information, a look at the beta shows that the feature will ask for permission to “make and manage calls and” access the phone book “. This reveals that the application will have the ability to verify the account itself.

Credit: WABetaInfo

WABetaInfo explains that WhatsApp will use the call history only for account registration and not for other purposes. Also, the application will not have the ability to listen to calls, but the validation will be performed by “reading” the incoming call number.

As it is a function that is still in development, there is no set date for its official arrival. The specialized website indicates that will be available “in a future WhatsApp update”. Of course, it will only be available on Android since iOS does not allow access to the call log.

Two-step verification, a new layer of security for WhatsApp

While WhatsApp protects your account through SMS or call authentication, two-step verification is a good additional security method. You can activate it quickly and easily by following these steps:

Go to WhatsApp Settings. Tap Account. Go to Two-Step Verification. Tap Activate. Enter a six-digit PIN. Provide an email address to reset your WhatsApp account in case you forget your PIN. Tap Next .Confirm the operation.

