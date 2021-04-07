WhatsApp is so secure that Mark Zuckerberg uses Signal

Should you trust WhatsApp when even the creator of Facebook uses Signal?

Being the main leader of one of the largest corporations in the world, it is normal that Mark Zuckerberg is concerned about your privacy, and therefore use all the tools at your fingertips to keep your data safe. What is not so normal, instead, is that don’t even trust the security measures himself provided by the platforms developed by your company.

It is also not surprising. After all, Mark Zuckerberg’s data was included in the massive Facebook leak that revealed the personal information of 533 million people around the world. Among them, the phone number of the Facebook founder. A number that has served to discover that, ironically, the current owner of WhatsApp, uses Signal.

What data WhatsApp collects from you, and how it compares to iMessage and Signal

The founder of Facebook also has an account on Signal

After managing to get hold of the document containing the data of all the people who have been victims of the massive leak, the researcher specialized in cybersecurity Dave Walker showed, through his Twitter profile, how the data of Mark Zuckerberg they had also been unveiled.

The data, in addition to the name, address, occupation or spouse, also included the phone number associated with the Facebook account. This data served to check if the current CEO of Facebook, a company that in 2014 acquired WhatsApp for 16,000 million dollars, uses one of WhatsApp’s rival instant messaging applications, Signal.

Good call. He is. pic.twitter.com/X4bn0Xh96P – Dave Walker (@Daviey) April 4, 2021

The news draws attention, above all, because in recent months Signal has been gaining more and more popularity compared to WhatsApp, especially after Facebook announced an important change in the policies of use of its messaging app, which would prevent further using the service to those people who decide not to accept said changes. From Signal, by the way, they have not hesitated to take the opportunity to give their app even more publicity:

With the May 15th WhatsApp Terms of Service acceptance deadline fast approaching, Mark leads by example: https: //t.co/Mt5YksaAxL – Signal (@signalapp) April 6, 2021

Of course, the Facebook co-founder may have simply used Signal to see first-hand what the ultra-secure messaging app offers, and what are the reasons that are leading more and more people to abandon WhatsApp to switch to this alternative focused on privacy. Curiously, everything seems to indicate that Mark Zuckerberg does not have a Telegram account.

