Group video calls is one of the topics that most interest users in recent months, and this is something that platforms like Zoom, Google Meet, Skype, Facebook and WhatsApp they seek to capitalize.

Precisely, in this topic the messaging app of the green icon is one of the most disadvantageous, however, everything indicates that it is looking for a way to balance the balance by taking advantage of the resources at its disposal.

A shortcut that broadens your spectrum of action

According to a recent report by WABetaInfo, it was discovered that among the innovations implemented in the web version, a shortcut now appears to make video calls from Messenger Rooms on WhatsApp.

Specifically, it is pointed out that when entering a group of the messaging app and pressing the ‘Attach’ icon, to the known options (Photos and videos, Camera, File and Contact) a new one is added to create a session in Messenger Rooms. This option also appears when looking to create a new Group.

The information gives further information to a previous report that referred to the presence of this function in version 2.20.139 beta WhatsApp for mobile devices in which this type of chat room could already be created. Although there is no date for it to be implemented in the application in a general way for all users, it is likely to arrive in the short or medium term.

Because it is important?

Messenger Rooms was presented at the end of April along with a series of new features and functions with which Facebook seeks to offer a better experience for users, content creators and, of course, also for advertisers.

At the time, the Menlo Park company said it is working to integrate Messenger Rooms video calls into WhatsApp, a strategy that has taken several months to exploit the reach of the three platforms for marketing purposes.

For the messaging app, this would be an important step, one because in some way the interaction that can allow its users to carry their FB content becomes even greater, and on the other hand, it could be a resource to balance the balance in the terrain of videoconferencing.

Although WhatsApp recently made an update to link with up to eight participants, in terms of professional and business tasks it was at a disadvantage, so it can now position itself as a useful tool for this type of tasks.

As strengths it has the scope, since it has more than 2 billion users globally and, on the other hand, it will give an exposure window to grow Messenger Rooms.

The fight for users

The use of digital applications and services has grown significantly in recent months, a recent GlobalWebIndex survey reveals that 51 percent of those surveyed increased consumption of video platforms and 44 percent spend more time on platforms. of Social Media.

Hence, we have seen how various platforms such as Telegram, Google Meet (and Duo) and Skype added very similar functions, in response to the rapid growth it has registered in Zoo in recent months; It currently exceeds 300 million daily video call participants.

