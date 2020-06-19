During Friday morning WhatsApp quickly positioned itself among the first trends in Twitter in Mexico because thousands of users are reporting failures in the messaging application.

The growing conversation on the social network about the failure of the app owned by Facebook is due to its relevance in the communication of millions of people, it has become an essential tool for having contact with friends, family and on work issues.

The numbers about the glitch

Positioned as one of the top five trends, the hashtag #WhatsApp accumulate more than 24 thousand tweets related to the failure, where the conversation, so far, revolves around the inability to connect, as well as a problem in the privacy settings that is reflected in that it is not possible to see the last connection time of any person.

When we inquired about the behavior of the tag in TweetReach, we found that the last hundred related tweets registered a greater reach than 181 thousand accounts, while also achieving greater exposure to 208 thousand impressions.

Meanwhile, a report from the site specialized in digital service failures, Downdetector, highlights that the failure in WhatsApp began to register in Mexico around 10am and has remained until almost noon.

According to your information, the 90 percent of the reports is related to the inability to connect, and another 9 percent with not being able to send or receive messages.

It should be noted that, although the trend has grown in Mexico, the site reveals that WhatsApp failures are also registered in other regions of the world, among the most prominent are Europe, Brazil and some areas of the United States.

Tweets related to the flaw on WhatsApp:

And I was all excited to think that #WhatsApp had finally removed the « online » but everything turned out to be a failure pic.twitter.com/SXRJTN7ZAm – (@aldoantoniocruz) June 19, 2020

Everyone will be failing the one who does not see the « online » in #WhatsApp 🤔 – Jenn Esquivel ⚓ (@ jennesq7) June 19, 2020

I had turned my phone off and on, I disconnected the modem and even uninstalled and installed #WhatsApp again and now I go to Twitter and I see that I am not the only one JAJAJAJAJ 🤡 pic.twitter.com/1fk0VNypV8 – ✍︎︎ (@vrdelossantos) June 19, 2020

#whatsapp toi waiting for me to put the « online » and « typing » again pic.twitter.com/2zRqQIcaj3 – isi (@iisiddora) June 19, 2020

