The anger of users and Mark Zuckerberg has paid off. WhatsApp, the popular internet messaging and telephone service, was reinstated yesterday Thursday December 17, 2015 in Brazil after the lifting by a court of Sao Paulo of the judicial ban having suspended the service for twelve hours.

The Brazilians woke up Thursday without WhatsApp and the indignation was general. Service was restored around noon. “Because of the constitutional principles, it is not reasonable that millions of users are affected,” said judge Xavier de Souza in charge of this court in a statement.

It was a judge from Sao Bernardo do Campo, in the suburbs of Sao Paulo, who had ordered the suspension the day before to implement an old court decision. The courier service reportedly refused to release information as part of a police investigation, according to the G1 Globo site.

A disproportionate solution

But judge de Souza considered that there were other means of obliging the company to respect the request of justice, without causing problems to so many people who have nothing to do with the case, a court spokesman who lifted the ban told ..

“It’s a sad day for Brazil,” Mark Zuckerberg reacted Thursday morning, before advising the Brazilians to use Facebook Messenger in the meantime. And he was not the only one to react. At least one of the big four mobile operators in Brazil, Oi, had appealed the sentence alleging that the blockage was detrimental to all of its customers.

The president of the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel, public) Joao Rezende also did not hide his dissatisfaction. “Suspension is not a solution because it is disproportionate and harms thousands of users,” he told the daily O Globo.