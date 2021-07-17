WhatsApp is already testing its desktop application without the need for a mobile

07/16/2021 at 8:09 PM CEST

Although WhatsApp users can use the messaging service on various platforms, they still need to be connected to a smartphone, largely due to the way WhatsApp handles end-to-end encryption (E2EE), which makes it structurally very difficult to do. That is about to change and finally You no longer need to have a phone nearby to use WhatsApp on the web, macOS, and Windows.

From today, WhatsApp will invite users to test its multi-device beta. You will be able to use the service on your phone and up to four other devices (as long as they aren’t phones either). WhatsApp you will test the multi-device approach with a small group of people from your beta program. They will be able to opt out of the beta version later. With the help of those users, WhatsApp will optimize the multi-device experience and will add a few more features before implementing it more widely.

Although many users have been requesting support for multiple devices, WhatsApp has taken a long time to achieve it, largely because it has been a real challenge. It has created a system that preserves end-to-end encryption while allowing people to sync data such as contact names, files, and starred messages across devices.