WhatsApp introduces new features for video calls

WhatsApp presents new functions for video calls | Pixabay

The famous app WhatsApp has recently introduced new features to join the video calls in progress, so if you are interested in knowing what it is about, keep reading so you know everything.

Everything seems to indicate that you will no longer request to be invited again to enter a video call and now you will know the new functions that the last one brings beta by WhatsApp.

It may interest you: WhatsApp receives complaints about its intrusive privacy policy

As you may recall, the developers of Telegram They made it clear that they continue in the dispute to become the best instant messaging application, this after adding the group video calling tool with a maximum of 30 people and with the possibility of sharing the screen in the style of Google Meet or Zoom.

However, WhatsApp gets down to work and has recently introduced a new beta version with features such as joining a video call that is already in progress.

WhatsApp has always presented new tools with little speed and on many occasions it has given up on them, this because beta users did not approve or simply did not use it.

Their updates are so slow that they have just added a video calling system to the web version of the application, only look at the desktop application, not the one found by the browser.

It may interest you: WhatsApp receives complaints about its intrusive privacy policy

On this occasion, the application belonging to Facebook presented a new version of WhatsApp beta 2.21.140.11, which you can find from the Google Play Store and the iPhone App Store (iOS).

The possibility of voluntarily joining the video calls and group calls that have already begun, reported the specialized media in the WabetaInfo application.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

Surely you have ever missed a video call from three or more people for not answering on time and for them to add you you had to talk to one of the attendees and tell them to invite you again.

This will no longer be the case, with the new interface in the WhatsApp beta a button will appear in the group chat called “Touch to join” in order to request that they accept us in the meeting or “Ring” only for calls.

It may interest you: WhatsApp steps to leave a group and not be noticed

It is important to clarify that unfortunately for the moment the aforementioned function is only available for iPhone users (iOS), also, if you already have the beta version and do not see the tool, do not worry, since it is slowly deploying for all the world.