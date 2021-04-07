WhatsApp incorporates several ‘stikers’ to express feelings about vaccines

The instant messaging social network WhatsApp has incorporated a pack of stickers (the so-called stickers) so that users can express feelings -of joy, relief or hope- related to vaccines against covid-19.

It has done so, as reported by this network, in collaboration with the World Health Organization, and with the aim that users can in a “creative and fun” connect with others and privately share their feelings about the vaccine.

The network has also underlined that the incorporation of these drawings has been done to express gratitude and appreciation to all professionals in the health sector who worked through the toughest moments of the pandemic to save lives.

The package of new “stickers” that the network has included bears the name of “Vaccines for All” , the company has reported, which has stressed that since the crisis began, the company has joined forces with governments and international organizations such as WHO or UNICEF to offer help lines on covid-19 for its 2,000 million users to have access to resources and accurate and rigorous information.