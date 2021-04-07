WhatsApp incorporates several ‘stikers’ to express feelings about vaccines

The instant messaging social network WhatsApp has incorporated a package of ‘stikers’ so that users can express feelings – of joy, relief or hope – related to the covid-19 vaccines.

It has done so, as this network reported today, in collaboration with the World Health Organization, and with the aim that users can connect with others in a “creative and fun” way and privately share their feelings about the vaccine.

The network has further underlined that The incorporation of these drawings has been done to express gratitude and appreciation to all professionals in the health sector who worked through the toughest moments of the pandemic to save lives.

The package of new “stickers” that the network has included bears the name of “Vaccines for All”, the company reported, underlining that since the crisis began the company has joined forces with governments and international organizations such as the WHO or UNICEF to offer covid-19 helplines for its 2 billion users have access to resources and accurate and rigorous information.