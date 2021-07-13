WhatsApp improves voice calls with this new feature | Technology

WhatsApp is working on a new function to improve calls within the application that will be very useful for you. We tell you what the new feature consists of.

WhatsApp is constantly working to introduce new functions that improve the user experience and that encourage users to continue using the platform in their day-to-day lives.

Competition with Telegram and other instant messaging apps has intensified in recent times, especially after the new WhatsApp terms and conditions came into force, which has led many people to make the leap to other apps.

For this reason, the improvement of the platform to distinguish itself from the competition has taken on special importance.

In recent weeks we have known new WhatsApp functions, such as photos that self-destruct when viewed, the possibility of sending multimedia content in the best quality and without recompression or the future function to pass chats between an iPhone and an Android mobile natively .

Now, the Facebook-owned instant messaging platform is tackling improvements to one of the most used features by users: WhatsApp calling.

WABetaInfo, the portal specialized in informing about WhatsApp news, has discovered a new feature that optimizes group calls.

The feature is currently available for the beta version of WhatsApp for iOS 2.21.140.11, so you cannot use it in the stable version yet. At ComputerHoy.com we have access to this beta, so we can explain first-hand how it works.

On the one hand, WhatsApp has updated the user interface for group calls. Now it is easier to find the option you are looking for. In case someone doesn’t answer the call a Call button appears to repeat the announcement and allow it to join once the call has started.

On the other hand, you will also have the ability to join group calls later. In case you have not been able to enter a group call from the beginning, when you enter WhatsApp again you will see a button to join in the Calls tab if the call is still in progress.

As we said, at the moment these improvements are not present in the standard version of WhatsApp, but expected to be available to everyone soon.