Learn how to use it as a notebook! WhatsApp It is the fast messaging application with which many people are communicating daily using video calls, calls and text messages. Furthermore, one of the functions that attracts attention, after the latest update is released, is the “dark mode”, that tool that allows you to change the hue of the app.

But not only that. In WhatsApp You can currently make video calls with up to 50 people after the company merged the app with Facebook’s Messenger Rooms.

However, the tricks do not stop surprising their users. One of the things that have caught the most attention is the possibility of being able to send a message to yourself and create a list or notes to yourself. You know what to do?

No need to install a program other than WhatsApp. You must do everything from the same application in an easy and fast way.

HOW TO SEND WHATSAPP MESSAGES TO YOURSELF

The first thing you have to do is register your phone number with another name in your phonebook, then enter WhatsApp and press the icon to make a new conversation.

There you must find the name you assigned to your number, then start a chat and voila. You can take the notes you want.

If this method doesn’t work on your computer, you can also create a group of WhatsApp and add you together with your friend. Then delete your roommate and you will be left alone with all the chat to use as a notepad.

New WhatsApp emojis

As every year, WhatsApp has added a new list of emojis to its chat platform. Recently added the icons of mate, paella, bat, motorcycle taxi, tooth, clown, ostrich, among other characters and / or objects. This time, thanks to Emojipedia, some of the emoticons that will be part of the application in late 2020 have been released.

While WhatsApp added its new 230 emojis in November, it is expected that these 117 figures can also be seen only in that month.

According to the Unicode website, the new members of this “select group” were chosen after their Subcommittee on Emojis “analyzed thousands of proposals submitted by users” around the world, which had to include the reasons why they should be included. in the listing and other information.

Unicode highlighted that among these symbols, which exceed 2,000 in total and which have become popular in courier services for representing feelings and facilitating the expression of ideas, especially in WhatsAppFinally, the emojis that many were claiming will arrive. What are the new ones? Here we present them to you.

