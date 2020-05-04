The functions that WhatsApp have for many users are unknown, and they are only limited to sending and receiving messages. Read: WhatsApp: How can you see your hidden contacts?

But there is an option for each group of users, for example change the font size and the background of WhatsApp chats.

WhatsApp. Photo: MY Pocket.

How to change the font size in Whatsapp?

To adjust the font size, to be able to read your messages or chains that are sent to you, it is necessary to follow these simple steps.

1- Enter the WhatsApp application.

2. You select settings, which are located in the upper right in the form of three dots. On some smartphones it is located in the lower right part in the form of gears.

3. We select the option of “chats”

4. Later we select “font size” and choose between small, medium or large.

In the case of iOS devices, that is, iPhone, the font size is changed from the device’s own settings, configuration, display and brightness option and then text size.

How to change the background on Whatsapp?

To change the background you must follow these steps:

Enter WhatsApp.

Select settings

Select Chats

Select Wallpaper and you can choose between the preset images or put a photo from your gallery, then press to apply.

With these steps you can master the WhatsApp messaging application and get the most out of the application. Always remember not to share your personal data to avoid information leaks.

.