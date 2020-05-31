Updated on 05/30/2020 at 23:29

Do you want to know how to recover your messages? Learn step by step. WhatsApp It has become a necessary tool to communicate at a time when millions are complying with a responsible quarantine after the spread of COVID-19 in hundreds of countries around the world. Thanks to it, anyone can make video calls and calls to keep in touch with their loved ones. This is how we present the information to you.

The fast messaging application put its new platform at the service of people to make calls with up to 50 people using Messenger Rooms. It has also enabled a new way to add a contact without asking for their number, thanks to QR codes.

But not everything is there. As WhatsApp It is launching a series of functions, it also has a series of tricks. Do you know how to recover a message in case you have mistakenly deleted or deleted it from your inbox?

The steps are quite simple and you will not need to install another third-party application on your phone that damages the privacy of your messages. Here we show you how.

HOW TO RECOVER DELETED MESSAGES FROM WHATSAPP

It is not necessary to have another program with which you give authorization to access your conversations WhatsApp. You have to do everything officially:

The first thing is to look at the last date of the save of your backup.If it was saved before you deleted the message, then you are on the right track. Otherwise, you will not be able to perform this trick, after having checked you should uninstall WhatsAppThen go to Google Play and download again WhatsAppYou can also recover your backup using this trick. (Photo: WhatsAPp) When you have installed it, you must register as you did the first day. Then enter your key and code, and when it starts downloading your backup, click OK. This process will take a while. Once finished, you will see that the conversation you deleted will reappear.

Remember to follow this process step by step and that your conversations are not lost in the future. You can also schedule when you want a backup of WhatsApp.

