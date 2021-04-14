WhatsApp has news about the arrival of messages that disappear

Very soon, any user in a WhatsApp group will be able to create disappearing messages.

Those responsible for WhatsApp are well aware that, if they want to maintain their hegemonic position, they need improve the functions of your mobile application to be equaled with other more complete alternatives such as Telegram.

After recently incorporating both automatic replies in messages and their automatic translation in other languages, now it incorporates improvements to self-destructing messages.

WhatsApp improves ephemeral messages in both private and group chats

Thanks to the specialized medium WABetainfo we have learned that the instant messaging application owned by Facebook has published a new update of the beta version of its application for Android, with version number 2.21.8.7, in which it improves one of its newest functions: messages that self-destruct.

How to recover deleted WhatsApp messages

Until now, temporary WhatsApp messages, of which we already explained how you can activate them, were automatically deleted after 7 days, without the option of being able to modify this temporary parameter. But now, the instant messaging application is going to allow messages self-destruct after 24 hours.

The second big news has to do with temporary messages in group chatsas only the group admin could enable or disable this feature, but as of now, any member of the group can enable or disable it, provided that one of the group administrators give permission for it.

To activate or deactivate this new functionality, the group administrator must access its settings, at the top enter the section “Edit group information” and select one of the two options:

All participantsAdministrators onlyWhatsApp Web: how to use WhatsApp Web on PC, tablet and mobile, and best tricks

As usual with all the news that are coming to the beta version of WhatsApp, it will most likely not take too long to get to the stable version, at which point they will be available to all users.

