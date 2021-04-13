WhatsApp groups will be more secret after the next update

The well-known blog WABetaInfo has revealed this Tuesday a new feature, still in development, that it will make conversations held through WhatsApp groups much more secret than before. The key is in the temporary messages, available for a few months in the versions for iOS, Android and WhatsApp Web.

These types of messages, also known as self-destructing messages or “self-erasing messages,” can be activated both in individual conversations and in WhatsApp groups. And the operation is quite simple: after turning them on, messages sent in the conversation in question will disappear after seven days. This does not prevent the recipient – or recipients – of messages from forwarding them to other people or taking screenshots, for example. But, in certain situations, they can be useful to not leave a trace.

In the case of WhatsApp groups, they can only be activated by the administrator –or the administrators– of the group, which somewhat limits their ability to act. However, as WABetaInfo explained this Tuesday, that will change soon, as the company plans to offer the option that any participant in that group can activate or deactivate said setting.

The change has been discovered in the beta version for Android, so your arrival in the official application for iOS, Android and WhatsApp Web should not be delayed. Despite being a minor adjustment, its implementation will allow more people to have secret conversations without having to wait for approval from the WhatsApp group administrator.

The same source also recalls that, in the not too distant future, the company will allow these messages to be automatically deleted after 24 hours, instead of the current seven days. This, in principle, will affect both WhatsApp groups and individual conversations.

WhatsApp groups, even more secret

If you are an administrator of one or more WhatsApp groups and you want to know how to activate temporary messages in them, just do the following:

Enter the WhatsApp group or groups in question. Press on the group name. Scroll until you find the option “Temporary messages”. Select if you want to activate or deactivate them.

These steps, by the way, not only good for WhatsApp groups. They are also valid for individual conversations in which you want messages to be deleted after seven days. Similarly, they are valid for both WhatsApp Web and the versions for iOS and Android.

