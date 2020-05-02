The group call function of WhatsApp allows video calls of up to 8 participants, so this popular application finally competes with those who were succeeding during the world confinement due to the coronavirus crisis, such as Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams or Skype

The video call function allows you to make video calls to your contacts. If Android devices are used, the technical requirements are to have Android OS versions 4.1 and later installed on the device.

A good Internet connection is required when making or receiving a video call for it to work properly since a weak or poorly configured connection could affect the quality of the audio or video. If you have a Wi-Fi connection, the quality of the video call will depend on the signal of the wireless network and its speed.

How to make a group video call from a group chat:

Open the group chat with which you want to make the video call.

If your group chat has five or more participants, tap Group call .

If your group chat has four participants or less, tap Video call . In this case, the call starts immediately.

Search or select the contacts you want to add to the call.

Tap Video call .

Make a group video call from the CALLS tab

Open the tab Calls.

Tap New call > New group call .

Search or select the contacts you want to add to the call.

Tap Video call .

Make a group video call from an individual chat

Open the chat with one of the people you want to make a video call with.

Tap Video call .

When your contact accepts the call, tap Add participant .

Find or select the other contact you want to add to the call. If prompted, tap ADD.

Note:

Make sure you and your contacts have a good internet connection when making or receiving group video calls. The quality of the video call will depend on the weaker Internet connection of the participants.

When you receive a group video call, the screen WHATSAPP VIDEO CALL It will show the participants present in the call (the first contact that appears is the one that added you).

During a group video call, you have the option to turn off your camera by touching Stop video .

You cannot delete a participant during a group video call. The participant would have to cut off the call on their phone to be able to leave.

Group video call history will appear in the tab Calls. You can touch the entries in the history to see the participants.

It is possible to be in a group video call with a blocked contact if someone else adds it, but you cannot add to a contact that you have blocked or that you have blocked.

.