WhatsApp update last April 7 brought as a novelty the limitation of the shipment of virals to avoid disinformation of users in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. The result, 20 days later, there was a 70% reduction in the number of “messages frequently forwarded “on the platform.

“We recently introduced a new limit for ‘highly forwarded messages’, five for just one conversation at a time. Since then, there has been a 70% reduction in the number of messages frequently forwarded on the platform. That change is helping to keep WhatsApp as a space for personal and private conversations “, established a company spokesperson.

The goal of reducing “highly forwarded” messages was to limit the spread of false or viral information in chats in the framework of the current coronavirus pandemic, as published by M1.

But this is not the first time that the cell phone instant messaging service has been forced to introduce limitations on sharing “highly forwarded” files: In 2018, a reduction of 25% was achieved in the number of messages forwarded worldwide Thanks to the first limitation on the matter, which set the number of users to whom information can be sent to five.

In the context of the pandemic, WhatsApp launched automated information lines (chatbots) about covid-19 with the WHO and to health authorities in more than 25 countries (including the Argentine Ministry of Health) to bring reliable information to users.

It also made a contribution of funds to the International Data Verification Network (IFCN) solve the information checking organizations that work with the platform.

