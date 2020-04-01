WhatsApp, unlike other messaging applications like Telegram, does not allow logging in to multiple devices at the same time. However, that will change very soon, according to WABetaInfo, who ensures that the expected functionality is already in the testing phase.

In the screenshots published on your Twitter account you can see the message “XXX’s device list changed. Tap for more info”, which in Spanish can be translated as: “The list of XXX devices has changed. Click to get more information”.

This alert would be issued when a user logs on to a new device and consequently, the point-to-point encryption keys are altered accordingly. WABetaInfo does not provide more details in this regard, although it does assure that this feature will arrive soon in both the iOS and Android versions.

Testing 👀

When someone adds a new device in his WhatsApp account, you will be notified because encryption keys change.

Available in future for iOS and Android! pic.twitter.com/WqrM6cRHWW

– WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) March 24, 2020

WhatsApp for iPad, even closer

One of the collateral benefits of this functionality is that the expected version of WhatsApp for iPad – which, as WABetaInfo put it in the past, is currently under development – would be one step closer to launch.

His arrival, however, it would not affect the protection of the messages, which would continue to be encrypted from point to point – which means that the keys necessary to read the messages are only in the hands of the sender and the receiver. According to WABetaInfo, the company would have developed a new method that allows you to assign specific keys to each device, so neither WhatsApp nor any other intermediary will be able to know the content of the messages regardless of the device from which it was sent.

As previously announced, WhatsApp is developing a feature what will allow to use your WhatsApp account on more devices at the same time. Chats will be still end-to-end encrypted because WhatsApp was developing a new method to assign keys to specific devices.

– WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) October 29, 2019

As previously announced, WhatsApp is developing a feature what will allow to use your WhatsApp account on more devices at the same time. Chats will be still end-to-end encrypted because WhatsApp was developing a new method to assign keys to specific devices.

– WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) October 29, 2019

The technical details of this system are, for the moment, a mystery. We will have to wait for the company to launch multi-device support and the future version of WhatsApp for iPad to know in depth how the aforementioned password system operates and, above all, to be able to enjoy the same WhatsApp account on several computers at the same time.

👇 More in Explica.co