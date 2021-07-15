WhatsApp finally begins to solve one of its most annoying features | Technology

Users are in luck, WhatsApp finally launches the multi-device mode. Now the mobile will cease to be the backbone of all the conversations that are held with the messaging application.

WhatsApp has finally started testing multi-device mode. This feature is one of its most anticipated, users have been asking the instant messaging application for years to add this functionality so they do not have to depend on the mobile device when sending or receiving messages.

The situation is very annoying, because when using WhatsApp on a computer or tablet this application always had the mobile as its main beacon. That is, if the mobile was without battery or without an internet connection, the messaging service appeared as not available and the phone had to be charged or connected to the internet.

Telegram has been running for years on different devices and without having one as the main one, it does not matter what equipment is used. None is the main one. The advantages of this are obvious, because when sending messages it does not matter not having the mobile available, just having Telegram on the computer is more than enough.

The multi-device mode comes to WhatsApp in beta, it is not yet available for general users. Well, the trial period is almost mandatory for a feature of this style and that has been requested for so long. Of course, the operation will be different from Telegram. When using multi-device mode, the mobile will continue to have some importance.

And, is that, the mobile will be the element of cohesion. This device is the one that will be used to link the rest of the elements. At the moment, up to four different teams can be linked including the mobile itself. Although the mobile is still important, now it will not need to be turned on or active. You can now send and receive messages even with the smartphone turned off or offline.

Regarding security, WhatsApp has commented that the messages are not stored in the cloud. These messages remain end-to-end encrypted on all connected devices. In addition, for security reasons, WhatsApp will unlink devices that are not used in a period of more than 14 days.

The novelty of the multi-device in WhatsApp is good news, it is late and it is not as complete as that of Telegram. But it is still something that many users have been asking for since the existence of this application. At the moment only some selected users can access to test this feature, it is expected that in the future it will reach all teams.